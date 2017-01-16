15 January 2017

Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)

South Africa: ANC Assaults DA Ward Candidate in Uniondale

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

On Friday 13 January ANC members assaulted the DA Candidate for ward 25, Marchell Kleynhans. The assault took place as he entered the Uniondale police station to report the ANC for peddling misinformation to community members. Another DA activist was also assaulted and threatened by ANC members on the same day. The incident took place in her home.

The DA has since laid charges of assault with the South African Police Service (SAPS) following these incidents. It is unacceptable that people are threatened or intimidated when they exercise their right to vote, campaign or participate in election activities.

The DA has repeatedly raised concerns about the ANC's breach of the Electoral Code of Conduct with the IEC. We have also made known our concerns about the unwillingness by the SAPS to take action against incidents of intimidation.

The DA will continue to do all it can to ensure that the by-election in ward 25 is free and fair. However, for this to happen, all parties must adhere to the Electoral Code of Conduct. We therefore urge the ANC to demonstrate tolerance and respect for democratic process

South Africa

2017 - Is Isis Attack Likely in South Africa?

Terrorism is about opportunity, and where the Islamic State can gain propaganda value from an attack, it has proven not… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.