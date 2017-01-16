South Africa: ANC Assaults DA Ward Candidate in Uniondale

press release

On Friday 13 January ANC members assaulted the DA Candidate for ward 25, Marchell Kleynhans. The assault took place as he entered the Uniondale police station to report the ANC for peddling misinformation to community members. Another DA activist was also assaulted and threatened by ANC members on the same day. The incident took place in her home.

The DA has since laid charges of assault with the South African Police Service (SAPS) following these incidents. It is unacceptable that people are threatened or intimidated when they exercise their right to vote, campaign or participate in election activities.

The DA has repeatedly raised concerns about the ANC's breach of the Electoral Code of Conduct with the IEC. We have also made known our concerns about the unwillingness by the SAPS to take action against incidents of intimidation.

The DA will continue to do all it can to ensure that the by-election in ward 25 is free and fair. However, for this to happen, all parties must adhere to the Electoral Code of Conduct. We therefore urge the ANC to demonstrate tolerance and respect for democratic process