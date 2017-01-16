16 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Ex-Minister Amos Kimunya Declares Bid for Parliament

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Steve Njuguna

After five years of maintaining a low profile, former Finance minister Amos Kimunya is set to make a comeback in politics after declaring that he will vie for the Kipipiri Constituency seat in the August elections.

In 2013, Mr Kimunya contested the same seat but lost to Samuel Kamunye Gichigi of the Alliance Party of Kenya (APK).

Speaking at Manunga Catholic hall in Kipipiri on Saturday, Mr Kimunya vowed to recapture his seat on a Jubilee ticket.

"There have been rumours that I'm supporting [the] Party of National Unity. I've contacted Meru Governor Peter Munya to tell him to remove my name from their website. He has promised to do so," noted Mr Kimunya who was once the PNU secretary-general.

Mr Kimunya said that he is now ready to take up the mantle and help steer meaningful development in the area.

He revealed that Kipipiri constituents and local leaders have been urging him to go for the Nyandarua gubernatorial seat in the coming elections.

PUSH TO VIE FOR GOVERNOR

"My supporters have been pushing me to go for the Nyandarua gubernatorial seat and it has taken me a lot of consultations and considerations to make up my mind," said Mr Kimunya.

"However, I have decided to settle down for the parliamentary seat which I believe I am in a better place to clinch," he added.

The former Minister who is now pursuing a doctorate in Business Administration at United States International University (USIU) and is set to graduate in 2018, said he will now have to create a balance between his education and campaigns.

Mr Kimunya said he is optimistic that the knowledge and experience he has acquired when he was away from the public limelight will help him create impact in terms of development.

He will now square it out with the incumbent MP, Mr Gichigi, radio Journalist Wanjiku Njuguna and businessman Njenga Kamau.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) Chairman Macharia Njeru is also rumoured to be in the race for the seat though he is yet to publicly declare his interest.

Kenya

IEBC to Deploy Over 7000 BVR Kits for Mass Voter Registration

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission will deploy over 7000 Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kits for… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.