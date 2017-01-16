16 January 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Villages Re-Grouping in Elabered

Elabered — The task of re-grouping villages for better access to social services undertaken in Elabered sub-zone will continue with added momentum, the managing director of Elabered sub-zone, Mr. Teages Tesfay indicated.

Upon assessing last year's activities in the sectors of health, education, agriculture and social welfare, Mr. Teages underlined the need for concerted effort for better results.

He further pointed out that abundant harvest has been collected in 2016 through drip-irrigation from about 173 hectares of land in addition to the 4582 hectares that was rain-fed.

Mr. Ateshim Negasi, administrator of Elabered sub-zone on his part commended the active community participation in the development programs.

Renovation of feeder roads, collection of livestock taxes and land revenues are among the major tasks scheduled for implementation in 2017.

