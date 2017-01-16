East Africa: Fleeing Suspects Threw Rhino Horn Out of Car Window

Three men will appear in the Louis Trichardt Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of illegally possessing a rhino horn, thought to have been cut off a rhino shot with her calf.

Deon and Nick van Deventer, aged 48 and 51 respectively, and Onwand Muchagowa, 34, appeared briefly in court last Monday and the case was postponed for a week to allow for further investigation.

Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said previously that members of the Limpopo Endangered Species Unit had followed up on information about somebody trying to sell a rhino horn in the Makhado area.

The officers had spotted the vehicle but the occupants realised they were being followed and sped off, throwing a wrapped object out of their window.

It turned out to be a rhino horn and the three men were later arrested.

Police are investigating whether the horn came from a rhino and calf which had been shot in the Witpoort area.

Source: News24