Sudan UN Envoy Affirms Improvement of Situations in Darfur

Khartoum — Sudan Permanent Envoy to the United Nations, Ambassador Omer Dahab underscored improvement of situations in Darfur, in security, political and humanitarian domains at testimony of a number of regional and international parties thanks to efforts being exerted by the Government of Sudan in collaboration with its partners from international community.

This came in his statement before the UN Security Council Thursday, about the UN-AU Mission in Darfur(UNAMID).

The Ambassador indicated to the Government endeavors to expand security and stability area in Darfur and restricting activities of the rebel movements.

The Sudan Envoy to UN pointed out in his statement that over 300 thousand displaced persons and refuges have returned to their areas in the fe Darfur States due to improvement of security situations and provision of basic services in voluntary villages built by Qatar, Arab League, Japan, China and other friendly countries.

The statement reviewed the Government efforts to realize peace through negotiations with rebel movements and through national dialogue of which its recommendations were incorporated in the recent constitutional amendments.

The Ambassador called the international community to exercise pressure over rebels for serious negotiation and urged the Security Council to impose sanctions on the rebel Abdul-Wahid Mohammed Nur for refusing all dialogue and negotiation initiatives.

The statement indicated to Government stance to UNAMID exit strategy and efforts of the joint teamwork.

The Sudan UN Envoy called anew on the international community to fulfill its commitments towards Doha Document for Peace in Darfur and to support efforts being exerted by the Government of Sudan an is partners to achieve development in Darfur.