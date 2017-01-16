South Africa: 2017 - Is Isis Attack Likely in South Africa?

analysis

Terrorism is about opportunity, and where the Islamic State can gain propaganda value from an attack, it has proven not to hesitate. Add to this a propaganda message to all supporters of using whatever means available to execute an atrocity, and South Africa's vulnerability to an attack speaks for itself. Compiled by JASMINE OPPERMAN, Director Africa at the Terrorism, Research & Analysis Consortium - TRAC) and JESSIE MARI BROICH, analyst at the TRAC Africa Office.

The nature of international terrorism has fundamentally shifted in recent years. While everyone knows about the violent nature of acts of terror, the most concerning risk lies with the "silent nod", whereby groups recruit members, establish cells, expand their footprint and grow their presence in a country of interest. Add to this individuals acting on own accord, inspired and directed by propaganda calls to action, and the probability of an attack is persistently increasing.

Most governments have legislation and counter-terror initiatives aimed at dealing with bombings, mass shootings, hostage taking etc, thus focusing on the violent nature and after-effects of acts of terror. The fact that the group responsible managed to operate silently in the country prior to the attack while recruiting, radicalising and training...