Uganda: Shs18 Trillion Unused Irks Suruma

Keith Muhakanizi, the secretary to the treasury, appears to have mastered the art of passing the buck to his team of accounting officers whenever the question of the government failure to use borrowed money comes up.

In the latest melee, Muhakanizi finds himself on the spot again following revelations by Auditor General John Muwanga that government has failed to use Shs. 18 trillion it borrowed.

"You ask individual accounting officers why they are not absorbing this money," he told The Independent in a phone interview, "I also don't know but government is trying to address this problem. It is poor performance, and yes, it is very bad."

But former Finance Minister, Ezra Suruma, says this is not a new problem. "When I was minister," Suruma told The Independent, "they (accounting officers and ministers) used to come with loans looking for signatures, I would ask them whether they had read and understood the conditionalities only to find that most of them hadn't. I would ask them to go back and read and understand and they would say Suruma is slow."

Suruma says a large number of loans is signed without prior and thorough understanding and negotiations by the borrowers. "As a result," Suruma says, "officials cannot meet the conditionalities after signing and the lenders cannot disburse."

Some of these loans require passing of new laws and as a result infringe on our sovereignty but most of the times the borrowers have not read and do not understand these conditionalities.

Suruma adds that what we need are committed people who can read and understand these documents (some of them as big as 500 pages) and sign them when they understand the conditionalities and can implement these projects.

"The problem is not that we don't need the money," Suruma told The Independent, "we need the money to implement all these development projects but we must get it after understanding the conditionalities behind it."editor@independent.co.ug

This poor absorption has far reaching implications on Uganda. Muwanga has warned that that it undermines the attainment of planned development targets because the country end up paying more to the lenders in terms commitment charges.

The report on public debt (domestic and external loans), guarantees and other financial liabilities and grants for financial year 2015/16 submitted by Finance Minister, Matia Kasaija, to parliament in March last year, revealed that commitment fees paid on undisbursed funds have grown by 191% from $1.75m in 2007/2008 to $4.6m paid in 2013/2014 due to delayed implementation of projects.

Ever rising public debt has already raised concerns with many saying it's soon hitting unsustainable levels. Debt has jumped from $1.9b in the 2008/2009 financial year to over $ 10 bn as of last year, according to Uganda Debt Network. Kasaija and his technocrats insist that at 34 percent of GDP, Uganda's debt remains sustainable.

Apart from commitment fees, as public debt has risen, so has interest payments on it. In his budget speech last year, Kasaija noted that Shs. 2,022.9 billion was for interest payments on debt.

Muhakanizi promises

Muhakanizi has been promising to address this problem in vain. In the new report, the AG warns that some issues raised in the previous reports were not addressed by the accounting officers and insists that this time around, the new findings need to be addressed urgently.

Just last year, Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) summoned Muhakanizi and his team over the same problem. At the time, the AG had just revealed that out of the 73 loans assessed by 2015, 15 were at zero absorption, while 58 were performing below 20%.

One of these is a $10million loan borrowed in 2009 from the Islamic Bank for the construction of urban markets in Busega in Kampala and Nyendo in Masaka district. By 2015 no money had been released despite the loan accumulating interest.

The other was funding for the Mutundwe-Entebbe transmission line, which was acquired by 2013 but in 2015, no money had been released.

Muhakanizi said that this project stalled because the conditionality was counterpart funding, which was not readily available.

Apparently, Shs500 billion had been allocated as counterpart funding but only Shs200 billion shillings was released.

Muhakanizi added that in other cases, things like a land title were a requirement, which takes a long time to get. In response, legislators wondered why government would borrow money before acquiring a title. Muhakanizi did not have a ready answer but he told legislators that despite these challenges, the political system keeps pushing too many projects to technocrats for implementation. PAC legislators were not convinced.

When PAC Vice Chairman, Gerald Karuhanga asked him whether he was proud of a legacy of being one of the worst performing governments with respect to loan absorption, he appeared apologetic.

"Kindly, honourable, did you hear in my voice where you felt that I am proud?" Muhakanizi asked rhetorically, "No no, I agree with you things are bad, we need to take action."

At the time, President Museveni had also just talked tough over the matter in a cabinet retreat.

"Low absorption capacity?" Museveni asked rhetorically, "This not acceptable."

But things continue to get worse. While the AG has always raised queries over the matter, it is the first time the funds in question are as high as the entire country's budget. This year's total budget is Shs.26 trillion but of this, funds available for spending are Shs 18 trillion.

The revelations show that the amount of unabsorbed funds has been rising over the years to Shs.18.1 trillion this year.

These revelations also contradict President Yoweri Museveni's excuse that lack of funding is the major detriment to service delivery.

It appears now that despite having a high borrowing appetite, his civil service is failing to absorb these funds.

Lawrence Bategeka, is the Vice Chairman of Parliament's National Economy, which approves government loans. Critics say his committee has turned into a clearing house for government loans, which are mostly never planned for and end up performing poorly. But Bategeka says the poor performance of these loans is down to fundamental internal structural problems with in government.

He explains that while individuals borrow and money is wired directly in their accounts, when government borrows, disbursements from lenders is dependent on the progress in implementation of activities.

"Unfortunately," he said, "because of complications in procedural process like procurement delays and lenders interests, implementation becomes difficult." Bategeka also noted that the inefficiency of public servants and their personal interests also affects implementation.

"Where people's personal interests are involved," he said, "you see projects dragging on and where they are not, projects move."

Overall, however, Bategeka says that the problem is with some laws like the procurement laws and land laws.

"You have a problem where a contract is cancelled multiple times because of complaints from competitors and you also have problems with land acquisition," Bategeka says, "That is why these laws need to be reviewed such that government projects are not sabotaged."

But Karuhanga, who is the Vice Chair of PAC, which scrutinises government performance, has a different view.

He says that the officials in charge are just lousy and incompetent and take the citizenry for granted.

"If you know you are going to construct a market," he asks, "why do you borrow money and let it sit in an account while attracting interest before securing a title for the land?"

He said that the interest Ugandans pay on these idle loans annually is enough to build a Mulago every year.

"This is utter disregard of the citizenry and it is absurd but what do you do when it keeps happening and voters do not act against it?" Karuhanga said.

He adds: "For us (PAC), we will keep doing our job that is inquiring and providing information to the public but at the end of the day, it is the public to wake up and realise that this is a shameless government and the people running it don't care."

As has become routine, he said that the Finance officials will face a rough time again when they appear before the committee this year over the same matter.

Poor loan management became too costly last year when the World Bank suspended lending to Uganda of $ 1.5 billion (Shs. 5 trillion) bringing to a grinding halt implementation of key development projects including in the critical education sector.

"The World Bank Group took a decision to withhold new lending to Uganda effective August 22, 2016 while reviewing the country's portfolio in consultation with the Government of Uganda," a statement from the lender released on Sept.13 last year reads, "We continue to actively work with the Ugandan authorities to address the outstanding performance issues in the portfolio, including delays in project effectiveness, weaknesses in safeguards monitoring and enforcement, and low disbursement."

At the time Muhakanizi, who embarked on a task to negotiate with the lender to lift the suspension, admitted that Uganda's absorption capacity of World Bank loans is currently at 10 per cent.

This, he further admitted, was generally low compared to other African countries whose absorption capacity is at 25 per cent the level at which the World Bank sees as being fair in regarding the absorption of its loans.

But he said government had put in place new measures to reach the 25 per cent level in two years from now.

World Bank financing is critical to Uganda. For instance, in the financial year 2014/15, 57% of Uganda's external debt was from the World Bank.

The World Bank's loans in Uganda are usually from the International Development Association (IDA), which provides loans on concessional terms. Uganda's current IDA loans are interest-free and attract only an administrative service charge of 0.75 per cent on the disbursed amount. Other lenders charge higher interest rates of between 3.5 to 4 percent (commercial rate).

Other issues raised in AG's report.

More than Shs168b spent irregularly

31b advanced to personal accounts of public servants

Domestic arrears and other commitments have increased from Shs1.3 trillion to Shs2.2 trillion over the past three years.

Discrepancy in domestic arrears--financial statements put the arrears at Shs2.254 trillion, an audit put the arrears at Shs2.700 trillion, showing a deficit of Shs446b.

More than Shs11b in salaries was paid irregularly.

At least 33 local governments procured items worth Shs27.548b without following public procurement regulations.

Only 10 of the 22 State Enterprises audited were profitable while only one (1) declared dividends.

More than 150 patients were referred for treatment abroad for treatment by the medical board at an estimated cost of more than Shs10 billion

Youth Livelihood Programme (YLP), overall recoverability stood at Shs5.501 billion of the Shs14.2 billion that was due for repayment by the beneficiaries.

The outstanding amount in court awards and compensations has been accumulating over the last five years from Shs54 billion to Shs 684 billion.

