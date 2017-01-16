13 January 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Five Men Are Expected to Appear in Court Next Week, Facing Various Charges Related to Serious Crimes

Two suspects aged 20 and 24 were arrested today (2017-01-13) for murder and murder and kidnapping respectively. The 20 year old suspect had fatally stabbed a 32 year old man of Cossovo in Oliver Tambo Drive, Samora Machel, in July last year. He has been on the run, but was caught today.

The 24 year old was also arrested for kidnapping and murder. The suspect and a group of people allegedly kidnapped the deceased, accusing him of stealing their belongings in Buhlungu Street in Browns Farm.

Two other suspects, aged 30 and 24, were arrested yesterday (Thursday, 2017-01-12). The 30 year old suspect was caught red-handed while he and his accomplices were stripping a stolen truck in Zwelitsha, Nyanga. His accomplices managed to flee.

The 24 year old was caught after he hijacked a Toyota Quantum in Govan Mbeki Road in Crossroads. He allegedly blocked the complainant with a vehicle while the latter was waiting for another vehicle to pass at the traffic lights. The suspect pointed at the driver with a firearm and forced him to get out of the vehicle. The complainant did as instructed and the suspect drove way with the vehicle. The vehicle was later recovered with the suspect still inside.

All four suspects are due to appear in the Athlone Magistrate's Court on Monday 16 January 2016, facing charges related to murder, kidnapping and murder, hijacking and possession of a stolen vehicle.

