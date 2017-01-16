South Africa: Motorist Killed After Car Crashes Into Bus

The driver of a car which crashed head-on into a bus between Caledon and Botriver on Sunday morning was killed, while all 60 passengers on the bus escaped unharmed, a traffic official said.

"Apparently the driver of the Polo lost control over the vehicle and ended up on the wrong side of the road; collid[ing] head-on with the bus," said Western Cape traffic head Kenny Africa in a statement.

"There were 60 passengers on the bus, [but] luckily no injuries."

The driver died at the scene of the accident which happened at approximately 05:30. The bus was an Intercape vehicle.

