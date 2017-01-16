Ethiopia: Health Researchers Receive Tore Godal Award

Ministry of Health Armauer Hansen Research Institute has granted the 16th Tore Godal Award to four Ethiopian researchers for their extraordinary researches on various areas.

In a ceremony here Thursday, Institute Director General Dr. Taye Tolera said the award was in recognition to the practical research intervention they made in the protection of infectious diseases.

Besides supporting researches, the Institute had been participating in various health care programs, mainly through human resource development, he added.

Health State Minister Dr. Kebede Worku said: "The award is significant in that it attracts junior researchers to work hard and come up with problem-solving findings."

The ministry would join hands with the Institute to strengthen human and infrastructural development as well as to encourage innovations in health sector.

Metasebiya Tegene who was awarded for her outstanding study on leukemia had this to say: It was a painstaking process, and this event is a good reward for my job."

Biruk Tesfaye is the other award winning researcher. He created a computer system that would process nutrition consumption, weight and and general status of newborns based on data encoded by parents. "Providing important information to parents, the system would assist in the national effort of reducing child mortality."

Sweden Development Cooperation (SIDA) is one of the financial supporters of the Institute. Picking up the thread, SIDA Deputy Head Anniha Nordin said the award is very crucial to increase the number of problem solving studies and to bring more researchers to the field.

"SIDA will continue supports needed to alleviate killer diseases, gender inequality and violence against women, among others," she added.

Dr. Beyene Mogos and Tadesse Alemu also received awards for researches on Zika Virus & Yellow Fever as well as nutrition respectively.

Each of the researchers was awarded with gold medal and 15, 000 Birr, it was learnt.