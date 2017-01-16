South Africa: Nigerians Nabbed for Drug Dealing

press release

An intelligence driven operation by The Hawks Organised Crime Unit and Tactical Response Team (TRT) has led to the arrest of two Nigerian nationals aged 26 and 32 for dealing in drugs in the early hours of Friday morning.

Information was followed about a certain flat in Bloemfontein where the occupants were suspected to have been selling drugs. When the officers arrived at flat they found the suspects and upon executing the search warrant, Kat valued at R10 000, dagga valued at R530 00, pocket scale as well as R2 694 in cash were found.

The duo was subsequently arrested for dealing in drugs. The drugs and cash were seized.

The suspects will appear before the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Monday, 16 January 2017, facing a charge of dealing in drugs.