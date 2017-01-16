15 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Signal Hill Fires 'Undoubtedly Arson', Local Teen Identified As Suspect

Tagged:

Related Topics

Residents of the Bo-Kaap on the slopes of Signal Hill have identified a teenage boy as a suspect in the recent fires that broke out in the area, a Cape Town city official said on Sunday.

"When the fires started, [the residents] noticed that the fire was ignited at three separate points about 10 minutes apart," said mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith.

"[It was] undoubtedly arson," he added.

Smith said community members identified a teenager - who they believe is about 14 - as the person who started the fires near the old zoo on Signal Hill on Friday night.

However, the boy ran away before police could arrive on the scene.

The fires spread rapidly in the wind but they were contained by Saturday.

Smith said the City was dealing with up to 100 fires, "on the worst day".

All were caused by people. Officials were trying to establish which were negligence, such as the recent Grabouw fires, or which were clearly malicious, such as the Signal Hill blaze.

"We are asking people to come forward with information," said Smith.

He said a reward was negotiable.

Wildfires in Somerset West and Simon's Town during the past two weeks had cost the City of Cape Town R10 million, with three months of the fire season still ahead

Source: News24

South Africa

2017 - Is Isis Attack Likely in South Africa?

Terrorism is about opportunity, and where the Islamic State can gain propaganda value from an attack, it has proven not… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.