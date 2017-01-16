South Africa: Drugs, Firearms Recovered in the Province

press release

KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa commended the sterling work by police members in the province that led to the recovery of drugs and the subsequent arrest of drug dealers. 'I really appreciate the work done by our officers. A number of operations were conducted recently where drugs and firearms were recovered in the province. I also appeal to the public to continue proving us with information about people dealing in drugs in their areas,' he said.

Operations started on Thursday, 12 January 2017 in various parts of the province specially at Umzinto, Umgababa, Point, Port Shepstone and Sundumbili area. Umlazi K9 unit arrested two suspects on Thursday, 12 January at Umzinto taxi rank after they were found in possession of 76 capsules of heroin. Both suspects were arrested and charged accordingly. On the same day, the members proceeded to another place at Umzinto where they saw a group smoking drugs. A search was conducted and one suspect was arrested after he was found with 45 capsules of heroin.

At Umgababa area near Umkomaas, the members went into a house where drugs were manufactured. A house was searched and two suspects were arrested. They were found busy packing capsules in packets ready to be sold. 109 capsules of heroin and 18 tablets of mandrax were found on the scene. They arrested suspects were charged with possession of drugs.

This morning, 14 January 2017 a joint operation by Port Shepstone K9 unit, DPCI Organised Crime, 10111 Response Unit and a security company stopped a suspicious-looking vehicle at R102 at Port Shepstone. It was searched and it was filled with parcels of dagga inside. Four suspects including three women were arrested and they were from Eastern Cape.

Yesterday afternoon, 13 January 2017 a man was also arrested at Point at when he was found in possession of drugs. It is believed that the man was manufacturing ecstasy in his flat. Ecstasy tablets, rock cocaine, ecstasy powder and manufacturing tools and die were found.

Umhlali K9 unit and KwaDukuza Crime Intelligence conducted their operations at Sundumbili area this morning where they arrested a suspect after he was found in possession of an unlicensed 303 rifle and ammunition. The recovered firearm will be sent for ballistic tests to establish if it was used in the faction fights and taxi related cases in that area.