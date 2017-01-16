Africa: The Afcon Day That Was - January 14-15 - Breathless Football and Kitasrophes

Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Benjamin Moukandjo of Cameroon celebrates scoring at the Afcon 2017 finals.

analysis

From Tunisia's inability to score to Zimbabwe's kitastrophe with the fairy-tale debut of Guinea Bissau woven in between. If you've been snoozing on Afcon, here's what you've missed. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

While everyone was busy watching the English Premier League over the weekend, the African Cup of Nations kicked off in fine style. It's been a whirlwind two days which took until the final fixture on Sunday night to see its first positive result. The first three fixtures were all draws, but things weren't nearly is dull as that might sound. Here's what you missed if you opted for clubs over countries or decided to go to bed.

More like Tumissia

The final fixture of the weekend saw tournament favourites Senegal take on Tunisia. The two sides met on four previous occasions and Tunisia had never lost to Senegal in Afcon, until now. The Teranga Lions did what they did best during the qualifiers: kept a clean sheet. No matter how hard Tunisia tried, they just couldn't find the back of the net. Tunisia grappled with chance after chance, much down to Senegal's own faults, but perhaps Senegal just need some time to get into their stride. [The Guardian]

It's...