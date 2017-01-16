Sudan: Darfur - Boy, Two Men Killed in Shootings

Kutum / Nyala — In separate incidents on Thursday, a boy was shot and succumbed to his wounds in the hospital of Kutum and a paramilitary was killed. In Nyala locality, a man was shot dead.

Three militiamen opened fire on a number of basic school pupils in El Kasr, east of Kutum town, a source reported to Radio Dabanga.

The seriously injured Babiker Abdel Aziz was taken to the hospital in Kutum, where he died during surgery.

West of El Kasr, three militiamen on motorcycles shot Badr Mohamed, a member of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The source said that the attackers stole his weapon and mobile phone, and fled the scene.

In Nyala locality, South Darfur, a displaced man was killed by gunmen on Thursday night.

A Sheikh of Otash camp told Radio Dabanga that three gunmen opened fire on a group of camp residents on Thursday evening. "One of them was killed immediately. Another person was wounded seriously and taken to the hospital in Nyala."