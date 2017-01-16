Sudan: Suspended North Darfur Students Evicted From House

El Fasher — Security agents and police officers evicted a number of medical university students from their boarding houses in El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, on Friday morning.

The students at the Faculty of Medicine have been dismissed from the University of El Fasher since November last year. Security and police force, in civilian clothes, arrived at El Rashid boarding house in eight vehicles at 7am, to evict them.

One of the evicted students told Radio Dabanga that they were "forcibly evacuated" by the agents and officers. Saad Yousef (21 years) was separated from the rest of the students and taken to unknown place.

The university students had held a sit-in against the University of El Fasher in October 2016, complaining about the steep rise of registration and tuition fees (from $57 to $122). They threatened to continue their protest until the university administration would respond to their demands.

The administration of the University of El Fasher then decided to indefinitely suspend their subscription, after it claimed that all attempts to dissuade the students from continuing their protests had failed.

The Dean announced in November that the striking students will soon be evicted from the University's boarding houses.