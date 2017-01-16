Sudan: Ghandour - Elimination of U.S Sanctions Was Result of Long and Extended Dialogue

Khartoum — Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour said the decision being issued by the US President Barak Obama on cancelling executive orders by which economic sanctions were imposed on Sudan, was a result of a long and extended dialogue between the two countries and that it last for over a year.

He said in press statements following US administration announcement on Sudan sanctions, that all the concerned organs in the Sudanese side participated in harmony coordinative way in the dialogue and under direct auspices of the President of the Republic.

The Minister said Sudan worked with determination and clear vision during the dialogue to remove all sanctions being imposed on Sudan and its people, indicating that this advanced step in progress of relations between the Sudan and the United States affirms Sudan keenness to continue in dialogue with the new US administration in fields of international peace and security, counter terrorism with its all forms, human trafficking, protection of wildlife and other areas of common interest for reaching removal of Sudan name from list of terrorism-sponsoring countries and normalization of relations between the two countries.

The Foreign Minister underlined Sudan commitment with what have been agreed upon by the two sides, renewing Sudan and the Sudanese diplomacy keenness to continue in playing roles in maintaining national security and protection of Sudan high interests as well as adopting dialogue as a means for communicating with all countries of the world.

He pointed out that Sudan would continue efforts on achievement of peace and stability in the region and in African continent.