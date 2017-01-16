13 January 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: U.S. Department of State Affirms Sudan is Cooperating in Number of Areas

Khartoum — The US Department of State has reiterated American Government found cooperation from Sudan in various domains and that important progress was made in six areas the two countries required to cooperate on them.

The State Department said in a statement issued Friday, said due to Sudan cooperation and progress being made in areas of counterterrorism, security, social peace , human trafficking and other fields that the United States decide to lift sanctions and that the Department of the Treasury to authorize expanded trade with and investment in Sudan.

The statement said the Secretary of State is waiving sanctions under the Darfur Peace and Accountability Act of 2006 today, while the Executive Order issued today by the President includes waivers under the Comprehensive Peace in Sudan Act of 2004 and the Trade Sanctions Reform and Export Enhancement Act of 2000.

It disclosed that the cooperation with Sudan has had multiple benefits for U.S. interests, the region, and the people of Sudan. It has had a positive effect on reducing conflict and addressing humanitarian issues.

The statement of US Department of State went to say that the United States sees the progress made over the last six months as the beginning of a longer term process of addressing the critically important issues between Sudan and the United States.

It underlined that Sudan cooperation over the past six months was encouraging and could be built on it.

