West Africa: Ecowas Comes to Banjul Today

ECOWAS leaders are in Banjul today to play their part in promoting a negotiated settlement of the political impasse.

January 19 is less than a week away. It is D-Day for The Gambia. All those who love the country and her people have been calling on the stakeholders to work to have a peaceful settlement.

The reasons Gambians went to the polls is to have a peaceful transfer of power if that constitutes their verdict. No single Gambian wants to see dead bodies in the streets or the destruction of property.

It is therefore hoped that the different stakeholders would put Gambia first and work towards a peaceful transfer of executive power.