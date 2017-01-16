Ethiopia: Cooperatives Said Crucial to Modern Agricultural Dev't

Photo: Addis Fortune

The Federal Cooperative Agency held Friday saving and credit cooperatives national movement and motivation program themed :'Saving and Credit Cooperatives for Fair Financial Distribution.'

Speaking at the event Agriculture and Natural Resource Minister Dr. Eyasu Abreha said as the country's development mainly relays on agriculture, cooperatives takes high portion among others to sustain the so far gained achievements from modern agricultural development activities.

"Cooperatives are our financial sources for mega projects that our country are running currently as well as bases for investments," he added.

According to Eyasu, cooperatives also helps the finance sector that plays a big role in economic development growth and social change. "Such programs helps to analyze the achieved outcomes as to expand our scopes to all the corners of the country."

Agency Director General Usman Serur for his part said cooperatives are instrumental in realizing the multi-sectoral development program and strategic plan across the country.

Noting the irreplaceable roles of cooperative in developing saving culture across the country ,he said the agency has been exerting efforts to establish numerous saving and credit associations in all kebeles at federal and state levels.

During a two - day program, cooperatives from all states participated and shared their respective experiences, advantages and challenges in the sector.

There are 78,000 basic cooperative associations, 373 cooperative unions and four cooperative federations. These cooperatives have over 15.4 million members with 17.6 billion Birr capital, according to the agency.