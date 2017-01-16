Ethiopia: Nation Working to Increase Access to Potable Water

Water, Irrigation and Electricity State Minister Firenesh Mekuria said the country has build good reputation increasing access to potable water at national level and achieving most of the MDGs goals of supplying safe water as part of its GTP-I efforts.

Speaking at the 10th round water forum, the state minister also said there is still huge gap in the supply which various stakeholders need to narrow joining hands with the government. "The government has laid goals to expand the coverage during GTP-II."

For his part, Oromia State Water, Mines and Energy Bureau Head Assefa Kumesa indicated that the state's clean water coverage reached 54 percent.

The use of better technological input enabled to elevate the coverage both in rural and urban centers, he added.

"The state is working to increase safe water coverage to 77.5 percent in urban centers and 79 percent in rural areas by the end of GTP II," he added.

However, Assfea said the bureau needs to trek a long way to ensure 100 percent water supply in the state .

Limited state capacity in providing potable water and emerging demands due to higher learning institutions and industrial parks expansion are some of the bottlenecks in the effort of accessing potable water, he added. "Such forums are crucial to mobilizing resources from various stakeholders and overcome challenges."

Themed: 'Accelerated, equitable, sustainable water supply and improved sanitation for all', the forum brought together over 700 representatives from water and sewerage offices of the nine states and two city governments.