16 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Florida Man Nabbed for Dealing Dagga

Johannesburg's Metro Police shut down a suspected dealer they arrested with dagga and other drugs in Florida last Thursday, spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said.

The 39-year-old was allegedly found with a stash of bankies and dagga heads, and piles of bank notes by the officers from the dog unit during the swoop in the West Rand suburb.

Other drugs were allegedly also found, Minnaar said on Sunday.

The Western Cape High Court is currently deliberating whether dagga should be decriminalised, saying the laws that ban it are outdated and discriminatory.

Two of the applicants, Jeremy Acton and Garreth Prince, have secured a stay of prosecution following their own arrests until judgment in their application is handed down.

In the meantime, the Florida man was charged at the Roodepoort police station for dealing and possession of drugs.

Source: News24

