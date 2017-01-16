South Africa: Elsies River Police Make a Second Arrest for the Murder of Seven-Year-Old Girl

press release

On 2016-12-11 at 19:45 SAPS members attended to a murder and attempted murder scene in Whitehouse Way, Epping Forest.

On their arrival they found a 7 year old child with a gunshot wound through her right cheek. The 7 year old died on the scene as a result of her injuries. A second victim was also found with a gunshot wound in his lower left leg.

On 2016-12-12 at 15:15 detectives acted on information received on the whereabouts of one of the suspects, and searched a residence in Bluedowns. They arrested a 17 year old suspect for murder and attempted murder. The second suspect was still at large.

On 2017-01-13 at 10:00 detectives received information that the second suspect would appear in the Goodwood Court in another case. Members proceeded to court and arrested the 32 year old suspect as he left court.

The suspect will now be charged with murder and attempted murder and will appear in the Bishop Lavis Court on Monday 2017-01-16.

Violence against women and children is always high on the agenda of the SAPS and the police members involved are applauded for their hard work to ensure that justice is served in this case of the murder of 7 year old girl.