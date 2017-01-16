15 January 2017

South Africa: 31 Boys Escape Youth Facility Following Mass Brawl

A mass brawl at a Kraaifontein care facility for youths resulted in 31 boys overpowering staff and escaping on Friday.

Sihle Ngobise, spokesperson for Social Development MEC Albert Fritz, on Sunday said that 20 of the boys who escaped from the Bonnytoun Secure Care Centre, a child and youth care facility, have since been apprehended and taken back there.

Five others were found in the care of their parents and were being returned to the centre, while six were still missing.

"The Western Cape Department of Social Development immediately alerted the South African Police Service and parents after the incident, and a search for six boys who absconded is ongoing," Ngobise said.

"The incident occurred on Friday evening when a group of 31 boys... assaulted and overpowered care staff. The entire group initially managed to abscond."

Ngobise said two staff members were injured.

"One of them is still in hospital receiving treatment. We wish them a speedy recovery."

Late on Friday evening residents in the Kraaifontein area took to social media asking why helicopters, apparently belonging to the police, were hovering above the area.

They then spread the news that there had been an escape at the facility and urged each other to stay indoors.

Police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk confirmed the escape.

He referred queries to the social development department.

Bonnytoun is one of 61 child and youth care centres in the province which are operated by the social development department and NGOs.

It is a facility for, among others, children who have broken the law.

Ngobise urged anyone with information about the whereabouts of the six missing boys to contact the Kraaifontein police on 021 980 5500 or 10111, or the Department of Social Development's hotline on 0800 220 250.

