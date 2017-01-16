15 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Hawks On Alert As Two 'Terrorists' Thwarted From Entering SA

Tagged:

Related Topics

Two suspected terrorists have been thwarted from entering South Africa in separate incidents recently, the Hawks said on Sunday.

In the first incident, a suspected extremist, travelling on a United States passport, via Turkey, was stopped at OR Tambo on December 16.

"He was already flagged by Interpol," said Hawks spokesman Hangwani Mulaudzi said on Sunday.

"He was refused entry into the country and taken back to Turkey."In the second incident, which also took place last month, an Iraqi man tried to fly out of Turkey to South Africa but was refused passage by Turkish authorities. He was subsequently arrested."They felt he held extremist views... [according to] their own intelligence."Mulaudzi said that South African law enforcement was now awaiting an Interpol report on the matter to obtain more detail.The Sunday Times reported that the Iraqi man was working for the Islamic State and was a bomb maker.

Iraqi ambassador Saad Kindeel was quoted in the newspaper as saying that the man "wasn't coming to South Africa to recruit for ISIS but to identify a specific target that would later be attacked".

Meanwhile, Mulaudzi told News24 said that South African officials remained vigilant and were also liaising with other law enforcement agencies to mitigate the threats of terrorism.

"South Africa is not immune from these incidents."

He said internal threats of terrorist activity also could not be dismissed.

"We are worried... but we are working around the clock to ensure that if there is any serious threat it is quelled as quickly as possible."

Most recently, in July last year, four people were arrested by officers during anti-terrorist raids carried out in Newclare' Florida and Azaadville.

Two of those arrested were granted bail while two brothers allegedly linked to ISIS, Brandon-Lee and Tony-Lee Thulsie, both 24, remain in custody.

Source: News24

South Africa

Govt to Participate in World Economic Forum

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa is in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, where he is leading a South African delegation to… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.