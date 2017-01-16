14 January 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: MPs Demand Protection As They Gather in Mogadishu Ahead of Elections

Tagged:

Related Topics

Members of Parliament from the five regional states are demanding to be given protection as they gather in the capital Mogadishu ahead of the Presidential elections later this month.

Speaking to Radio Dalsan on condition of anonymity an MP from Hirshabelle said he together with other Mps have unsuccessfully communicated to the federal government to be offered security.

"We are vulnerable to attacks by groups or assassins as we have no bodyguards. We use public transport and live among the civilians" the Hirshabelle MP said.

Most of the Mps are also in Mogadishu to demand for their salary which they claim they have not received in the last months.

" These Mps use Bajjaj to move from one place to another . This is degrading in their status as the peoples representatives in parliament. They are also forced to rent houses while in Mogadishu they cannot afford to book the safer and expensive hotels in town" Yusuf Maalin a friend to an MP told Radio Dalsan.

"Sometimes I walk with them they have no protection. Its insecure for them. We use public transport" Maalin added .

Marian Ali lives in Bondheere with two MPs from regional states of southwest and hirshabelle.

" We usually go on outings overnight and return past midnight from Liddo beach and they are just like ordinary people no one would know they are Mps ." Marian told Radio Dalsan.

Regional State parliaments are in recession and most of the Mps have moved to the capital in anticipation of being part of the lobbying in the coming presidential elections.

Although they do not directly participate in electing the president they are however a vital political tool for the presidential candidates.

Somalia

Calls for Dialogue As MPs Set Committee to Oust Galmudug President Guled

International community led by the United Nations and African Union on Friday called for stakeholders in the Galmudug… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.