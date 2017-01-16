Ethiopia Participating At Vakantiebeurs Utrecht Tourism Fair

The Embassy of Ethiopia in Brussels organized an Ethiopian roadshow Tuesday at the major tourism fair Vakantiebeurs in Utrecht (The Netherlands) in collaboration with the Ethiopian Tourism Organization and Ethiopian Airlines' Benelux office.

According to the Embassy, the roadshow included a press conference for tour operators, journalists and the business community.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Benelux, Baltic countries and EU Teshome Toga and Ethiopian Tourism Organization (ETO) Deputy CEO Jemal Kidir inaugurated the Ethiopian stand.

During the event Teshome said the government of Ethiopia has re-organized the tourism sector based on the Ethiopian tourism policy.

A new tourism brand called "Land of Origins" was also established. This new brand and tourism policy would support the promotion of the Ethiopian tourism sector and contribute to the economic and social development of the country.

The Ambassador also briefed participants on the current situation of Ethiopia. After the State of Emergency entered into force, the inflow of tourists increased again, he said. Moreover, the FDI and international and regional engagements of the country were fully maintained.

This is the sign that Ethiopia is peaceful and that the situation is convenient for tourism. Accordingly, the Embassy has organized this tourism roadshow with ETO, an institution mandated to promote the Ethiopian tourism industry, and with the Benelux office of Ethiopian Airlines.

For his part, Jemal said the government has taken the political decision of re-organizing the tourism sector with better capacity to develop the tourism industry."It is allocating significant budgets to develop the tourism infrastructure and attractions of the country."

He also mentioned the natural, cultural and historic attractions of the country, which already counts 28 tangible and intangible heritage sites. He invited the participants to visit Ethiopia, the origin of human kind, and requested them to spread the message to other potential visitors.

Benelux countries Ethiopian Airlines Manager Bisrat Tedla and Ethiopian Airlines Sales and Marketing Manager for the Netherlands Dejan Petrovic further informed participants about the airlines in general.

Tourists and tour operators which have recently visited Ethiopia confirmed that the country is peaceful, convenient for tourism and has numerous tourism destinations and attractions. They invited the participants to visit the country independently or in group.

The Utrecht tourism fair, open from January 10-15, 2017, is one of the largest tourism event in the Benelux with about 1,000 exhibitors and over 120,000 expected visitors. Ethiopian coffee ceremony, national cuisine and folkloric music presented during the event inspired many exhibitors and visitors.

Thus, the Ethiopian tourism roadshow at the fair was effective to promote Ethiopia's image to the Benelux communities and could contribute to increase the inflow of tourists to the country.