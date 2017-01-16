13 January 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: AU Congratulates Speaker Jawari On His Re-Election

The Special Representative of the AU Commission Chairperson (SRCC) for Somalia, Ambassador Francisco Caetano Madeira congratulates Honourable Mohamed Sheikh Osman Jawari, on his re-election as Speaker of House of People in the 10th parliament.

Ambassador Madeira also congratulates Honourable Abdiweli Sheikh Ibraahim Muudeey and Honourable Mahad Cabdalle Cawad, for their election as First Deputy Speaker and Second Deputy Speaker respectively.

"Members of parliament have demonstrated their democratic right and elected a Speaker and his deputies, who will effectively steer their legislative agenda. I congratulate Hon. Mohamed Jawari on his re-election to an important seat," Ambassador Madeira said.

"As Somalia's key partner, AMISOM will support you, your team of leaders and the entire parliament, in your endeavour to enhance the country's stability through formulation of critical laws. The people of Somalia are looking up to you to help them actualize the promises made by their members of parliament," he added.

Hon. Jawari polled 141 votes to retain his seat. Two hundred and fifty-nine members of the House of the People voted in the landmark election held on 11th January 2016, at parliament buildings, in Somalia's capital Mogadishu.

Hon. Mahad Cabdalle Cawad also retained his seat as Second Deputy Speaker in elections held yesterday.

Hon. Abdiweli Sheikh Ibraahim Muudeey, the First Deputy Speaker, makes a comeback, having served as First Deputy Speaker 2010 - 2012 in the 8th parliament.

