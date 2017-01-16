Ethiopia: Making Up for Skimped Over Educational Chances of Women

Throughout much of the human history of civilization, deep-seated cultural beliefs and principles allowed women only limited roles in society. Under the aegis of these cultural values, predominantly women were supposed to make their role only confined to household as a mother and care giver tied down by routine chores.

These norms invariably used to dictate people to make a demarcation line with abstract form in their mind as to what are women's and men's activities on the basis of rough activity designated to men and soft to their counterpart.

This might have resulted from unconscious human rights violation of women since it guaranteed society to accord women inferior position with that of men while both were identical form of being apart from their difference in sex. The widespread wrong conception that women have no intellectual aptitude had also been the other major hurdle that put a head of every woman in their tryout to be at the first line of various engagements.

Unexpectedly, no one did question why this statusquo existed or try to make a deal over this social disarray apart from accepting the sad thing on face value for over centuries.

This trend was allowed to continue until the mid of 19th century,a time the industrial revolution broke out in England and immediately advanced to western countries. According to many renowned scholars, this tremendous change had an overwhelming effect on the social, economic and political structure of the then people and society.

In the word of Karl Marx women began to develop conscious mind that helped them to realize their previous subjugated arrangement and initiated to look forward to make the world a better place in which women would enjoy equal entitlement with men in every aspect.

Meanwhile, these desperate needs of fostering a setting in which women act freely, had gave a birth to activists on women rights. However, it was a mere apocalyptic ideology and utopian perspective for most people to have that scenery for women.

Imbued with "I can do it" attitude most women today try to organize under different groups that run the gamut from the radical wing of feminism to liberal ideology feminism. They work to reclaim women's tramped on rights and to triumph over all form of perpetrated injustices via different techniques of struggle.

The movement has brought about a steady platform for women since they were able to make a huge influence over the political apparatus of different nation. Afterward, nations and international organizations had informed toward crafting abiding agreement in the form of declaration and law, which importantly make the lobby group to be legally secured.

Across the world, significant changes have been registered over the past decades by the marvelous deed made by brave women who were determined to see a rosy future that is shaped by women intelligence as well. Because of this, by now, women have managed to occupy different level of the hierarchy of social, economic and political ladder on par with men. However, many are the people who believe that women still do not get enough rights in various fields into which human endeavors are forged.

In Ethiopia, in the same vein, there has been a wide range of activities exerted by all concerned stakeholders to lift women up to meet the standard of at least the status men currently afford.

It is being the primary agenda of the entire nation's institutions and open engagement forums to ensure that the system per sec would easily mainstream women at first. Without embracing women in the country's development effort, there would be no significant outcome to be registered ahead of time since women constitute almost half of the population.

One of the possible ways to make women have a leading role either in economics, social or political activities, is education. The government attempts to ward off the past disenchanted and disfranchised title of women on learning via pre and past affirmative action. As per this, there has been a first-rate stride in this regard. However, there are still much more to be done in the years to come for the full realization of education opportunities for women.

Recently Dr Kelemua Menegesha, an English teacher at kotebe university-collage has lauded women's current position in the education sphere, mentioning collaborative effort is attributable to the attained goal. She recalls the grim reality of the past when roles of women were mostly confined to the household and how it was difficult for women including her to go to school while praising what is taking shape now.

Despite this, she pointed out that women's participation in the higher education is low and considerably minimal at PhD level. Theorizing about what should be done for a better performance of women at MA and PhD height, Dr Klelemua suggests that woman empowerment from lower levels up to higher levels has to be strengthened.

Up on their joining of university and colleges, as a post affirmative action tutoring must delivered in a continuous manner at the expense of pre-affirmative action as she dubbed. And, there will not be any setbacks that may hinder women to join any field of study at the higher level and complete with flying colors as per her argument.

However, she insists on the fact that there is some sort of resistance on the part of women in that they are not daring enough to join the fields even though opportunities are over there for them. Working together among women students has not yet evolved a habit as it is the case in point among their counterpart as she said.

Therefore, women first need to have unshakable stance to make use of every single chance created by the government and should also exert utmost effort to emerge competent while sharing their knowledge to their female friends, since knowledge is sharing Dr Kelemua said.

W/ro Negist Engidashet An English teacher at Addis Ababa University School of commerce share the idea of Dr Kelemua on the fact that concerned bodies should give due emphasis to tutor and any post-affirmative packages rather than easing the process for women to join higher education of learning.

By taking this into consideration, the school has been ad infinitum pursuing tutorial and any packages geared towards equipping women with the basic knowledge that lead them to success according to W/ro Negist. Concerned bodies should facilitate ways that women could attain higher degree of learning through the deployment of different techniques as per W/ro Negist.

W/ro Elizabeth Gesese, Director of Gender Office with Minster of Education pointed out that the government is trying its best to step up women's participation in higher education institution through both pre and post affirmative action. This fiscal year alone, out of the 123 thousand students that joined the higher education, 51 thousands are women constituting 42 percent of the total intake of these institutions.

However, among these women, almost 12 thousand women have pledged pre-affirmative action according to the office. It is also learned that women teachers in higher education make up around 11 percent of the total.

According to W/ro Elizabeth, the government has been giving special consideration to post-affirmative actions whereby women's educational capability can be well built. And, various stakeholders are also keen to support and see women added and advanced representation in these institutions as W/ro Elizabeth mentioned in a way to ensure that these stakeholders are along with the ministry.

It is noticeable that the new social order has to be built over a new moral standard that acknowledges women's participation in all sectors.

The past women's lower representation or depiction inside the higher education has to be adjusted and it is inevitable for all stakeholders to make up for wrong turns on the education of women in the past. No stone should be left upturned till set goals regarding women education is realized.

Beside this, women have to be dedicated to initiating every Chanel directed towards meeting the interest of women. Then, the big assignment of developing the nation would unquestionably turn out a hit. Therefore, I would like to conclude my script with a quote from Margaret Thatcher which runs "Any woman who understands the problems of running a home will be nearer to understanding the problems of running a country."