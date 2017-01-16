Botswana: Xaixai Hails Khama

Xaixai — Kgosi Nxuka Xishee of Xaixai has thanked President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama for his spirit of giving.

He said this in an interview after the President handed over food hampers to the old and the needy on January 12.

Kgosi Xishee indicated that the hand that gave always received.

On another point he said he wished that the President who would take after him would continue the spirit of giving.

However, Kgosi Xishee complained about the gravel road from Nokaneng to Xaixai ,indicating that the company that was awarded the tender last year did a shoddy job.

He said even though the Okavango District Council sent inspectors to the maintenance of the road she fails to understand why they could not detect the problem. She said the road was in a bad state and could cause accidents as it was slippery.

On another note Youth Development fund beneficiaries from Shakawe complained to the President about the closure of their businesses in October last year.

Ms Margaret Phatshwane who owns a restaurant and Keitsegwale Moabi who runs a butchery said that they were told they did not comply with the local council bye laws.They said their businesses were in debts and at the moment already they were receiving summons from clients and companies they owed.

President Khama assured the youth that he was aware of the situation and would investigate the situation and give feedback. BOPA

