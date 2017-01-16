15 January 2017

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Masisi Visits Japan

By Bopa

Gaborone — Vice President Mr Mokgweetsi Masisi left January 15 for a five-day official visit to Japan at the invitation of the Japanese government.

The visit follows the conferment of the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun on Mr Masisi by the Emperor of Japan last November. The award is the highest that a foreign citizen can attain from Japan.

A statement from Mr Masisi's office says the conferment is in recognition of the Vice President's contribution towards promoting friendly relations between Botswana and Japan over the years.

The statement further says during the visit, Mr Maisisi will meet with current and former cabinet ministers in the portfolios of internal affairs and communication as well as foreign affairs.

He will hold consultations with, among others, the Office of the Prime Minister, the Japan - AU Parliamentary Friendship League and the Association of African Economy and Development."

Mr Masisi is expected back home on January 21. BOPA

Source : BOPA

