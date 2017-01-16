Kenya: Month-Long Mass Voter Registration Starts Countrywide

Kenya — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is set to conduct a 30-day countrywide Mass Voter Registration from Monday.

This will be the last registration exercise before the General Election on August 8, 2017.

IEBC has encouraged Kenyans wishing to change their voters registration details or make transfer requests to do so at the commission's constituency offices.

Speaking ahead of the launch, IEBC Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba said the move is aimed at freeing up the 24,613 registration centres to new applicants.

Chiloba further assured Kenyans that Biometric Voter Registration kits will be distributed equitably and used diligently as the commission rolls out the month-long registration drive.

The commission is targeting to register six million new voters during the exercise.

In the 2013 General Election, IEBC had registered 14.4 million voters, a target that it deemed unsatisfactory hence efforts to hit a target of 22 million voters for the next elections.

Some 24,613 registration centres countrywide have been identified to be used during the month-long mass voter registration exercise, according to Chiloba.

An estimated 7,793 Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kits will be positioned at the County Assembly Ward level in the entire country.

IEBC has already recruited over 15,000 personnel to carry out the exercise.