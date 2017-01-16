Kenya/Ghana: Telkom Win Fifth Title After Beating Ghana 2-0

Telkom Orange won a record ninth Africa Cup of Club Championship title on Sunday after they beat Ghana Revenue Authority 2-0 in the women's final at City Park Stadium, Nairobi.

Goals from Betsy Ommala and Terry Juma gave Orange a comfortable win in the encounter giving them their fifth successive title.

Orange coach Jos Openda was pleased with the result noting that his charges fought had to get the result.

"We were able to keep their main striker at bay and this made them weak on attack and we took the chances we created," Openda said.