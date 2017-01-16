Kenya: IEBC to Deploy Over 7000 BVR Kits for Mass Voter Registration

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission will deploy over 7000 Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kits for the mass voter registration exercise that kicks off today.

In the new formula of distribution, the smallest ward will receive 3 BVR kits, while the largest will receive 10 kits. IEBC is determined to pull all resources at its disposal to help it achieve its target of registering between 4 to 6 Million new voters. The exercise is also set to last for 15 days.

"A total of 7,793 BVR kits will be deployed countrywide based on the County Assembly Ward size. In the MVR I, the Commission deployed 5,756 kits which were not optimally utilised given the constraints of budget. The consequence was such that 2 kits ended up at one registration centre. This time round, a kit will serve one registration centre at a time" IEBC Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba.

Unlike in other registration exercise where a voter was required to register in the ward they intend to vote, the IEBC has allowed registration in any ward as long as it is in a constituency where you intend to vote.

"In total we shall have 24,613 registration centres. This includes 24,599 centres that were used in MVR I and 54 centres that had been de-gazetted for MVR I´he said.

300 registration centres have been amended in terms of names adding that registration centres in Mandera East and Lafey constituencies will change due to re-alignment of constituency boundaries in accordance with the Court of Appeal decision.

"Requests for transfers and change of voter registration particulars shall be undertaken at the IEBC constituency offices only. This will free-up other clerks in the field to handle only new applicants" he said.

Chiloba says they will be registering Kenyans who have attained the requisite age of 18 years possessing an ID card or a passport with biometric details of the person being registered, as well as their photo being fed into the IEBC data base

And with fears that the insistence on biometric registration and identification of voters would lock out a section of people living with disability, Chiloba says IEBC has devised procedures and programmes to register them.

The IEBC has also engaged 21,000 staff who will aid the process of registration across the country.

"The Commission will deploy over 21,421 staff for the exercise. This includes 290 Registration Officers, 290 Assistant Registration Officers, 1,775 Voter Registration Assistants, 2,900 Ward-Based Voter Educators, 580 ICT Support Assistants and 15,586 Clerks" he tabulated.

However, Areas with pending ward by-elections will not participate in the registration until mid in the month of March when the by-elections are concluded.