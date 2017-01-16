Ethiopia: Revised Youth Dev't Package to Be Effective Soon

Ministry of Youth and Sports yesterday announced that revised youth development strategy and package would come to force very soon.

Ministry Public Relations Director Nasir Legesse told journalists that the revision was made with intentions of curbing governance problems, rural and urban youth unemployment and political as well as economic injustice.

According to Nasir, the package enables the youth to integrate with every government plan and program.

Citing the establishment of a 10 billion Birr youth revolving fund, he indicated that a guideline stating the implementation of the fund is in the drafting stage.

Nasir added when the youth organized in a group of five and come up with convincing business plan, they are likely to receive loans with no strait jacket of "collateral". "Apart from this, training will also offered to the youth."

The guideline is expected to make sure the youth gets hassle free access to training, loans and jobs unlike the previous days. Also, it would solve problems related to inflated interest.