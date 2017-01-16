14 January 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Revised Youth Dev't Package to Be Effective Soon

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Homa Mulisa

Ministry of Youth and Sports yesterday announced that revised youth development strategy and package would come to force very soon.

Ministry Public Relations Director Nasir Legesse told journalists that the revision was made with intentions of curbing governance problems, rural and urban youth unemployment and political as well as economic injustice.

According to Nasir, the package enables the youth to integrate with every government plan and program.

Citing the establishment of a 10 billion Birr youth revolving fund, he indicated that a guideline stating the implementation of the fund is in the drafting stage.

Nasir added when the youth organized in a group of five and come up with convincing business plan, they are likely to receive loans with no strait jacket of "collateral". "Apart from this, training will also offered to the youth."

The guideline is expected to make sure the youth gets hassle free access to training, loans and jobs unlike the previous days. Also, it would solve problems related to inflated interest.

Ethiopia

U.S.$940 Million Expected From Coffee Exports

Ethiopia is working to become second coffee exporting country. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.