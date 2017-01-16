South Africa: Pair Nabbed for Alleged Murder of Family Members

press release

A team investigating the alleged murder of Constable Sello Lucky Sebati (42) and his family members made a breakthrough when they arrested two male suspects on Friday, 13 January 2017.

The suspects were arrested at Black Rock Section in Mmakau village following an intensive investigation of an incident in which Constable Sebati, his wife and two daughters were killed late in the evening on Tuesday, 06 December 2016 at their house in Mmakau village. According to information, unknown suspects gained entrance into the family's premises where they allegedly shot and killed the Constable, his 41-year-old wife as well as their two daughters aged three and 22. The latter was expecting a baby who also passed away. The third daughter, 15, who was outside when the suspects entered the house, survived the ordeal, but sustained a flash wound due to a shot that the suspects allegedly fired at her.

The suspects then fled the scene with a vehicle, Chrysler Grand Voyager which was later found abandoned in the bushes at Black Rock Section, Mmakau. At the time of the incident, Constable Sebati was working at Hebron Police Station.

The suspects, aged 29 and 38 are expected to appear in the Brits Magistrates' Court facing four counts of murder, house robbery, attempted murder and theft of motor vehicle.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane commended the investigation team for working tirelessly to arrest the ruthless perpetrators. She said further that the police will continue to work hard to ensure that a length jail term is secured.