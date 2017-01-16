South Africa: Gun-Wielding ATM Bomber Arrested By the Hawks in Witbank

press release

North West — The Hawks in North West have arrested one of the most wanted suspects who is allegedly linked to cases of ATM bombing, Cash-in-transit and hijacking.

The suspect was arrested on Thursday at the Witbank Magistrate Court while making an appearance for a case of Cash-in-transit that took place in Witbank on January last year.

The arrest emanated from intensive investigations by the Hawks following two incidents of ATM bombings that took place on 03 June 2016 at different Standard Bank ATMs in Christiana.

In one incident the suspect was caught in the act at one of the ATMs but the ruthless criminal allegedly opened fire at the police before driving off in a white VW Golf 7 GTI with an estimated amount of over R600 000.

The vehicle was later found abandoned in Orkney. Through investigations, the vehicle was linked to a case of hijacking and attempted murder that took place in Mpumalanga late in 2015.

Investigations are on-going and the suspect could be linked to more cases of ATM bombing around the country. Meanwhile on 16 January 2017, the suspect is going to make an appearance at the Christiana Magistrate Court where he will be facing charges of ATM Bombing.