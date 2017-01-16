Ethiopia: Industrial Parks As Investors Magnet

editorial

Ethiopia is on the right track of development to position itself in the list of lower middle income economy by 2025.The GTP -II is seen as an important vehicle to take the nation forward by giving due emphasis to the manufacturing sector. When the GTPII period wraps up the sector is expected to play a leading role in the economy.

To help the rapid development of both manufacturing and agribusinesses industrial parks are expanding promising the provision of water,electric power,banking,custom and tax services in one place. Attracted by this development, investors, from here and abroad, have been involved in the sector and play a crucial role in job creation,value chaining , enhancement of export earning and import substitution.

The experience of the Asian tigers economy indicates that,the expansion of industrial parks attract foreign investment,rise their export volume,transfer technology and lay the ground for the establishment of self sustaining innovation based economy. In this process the role of the private sector in the economy has evolved from premature in to a dominant one permeated with stiff competition.

With such unprecedented achievement, they could change the nation's economy from agrarian dominated one in to global manufacturing powerhouse. There is no gainsaying that, with agriculture-based economy attaining sustainable and internationally competent economy is impossible.

And through expanding the industry sector, bringing structural change should be underlined. Industrialization could shift the stranded and less productive rural labor into high productivity sector thereby boosting the growing economy. In this regard the government has clearly indicated its stance on GTP II.

The on going efforts take the nation towards that end. For the expansion of the manufacturing sector as well as the attainment and expansion of structural change the burgeoning of urban centers is vital. As urban centers are characterized by division of labor, better energy supply, better skilled manpower, transport and sufficient service sector could accommodate the flourishing manufacturing sector which absorb highly productive labor.

However the expansion of urbanization should not be an arbitrary phenomena triggered by population pressure because it poses illegal settlement and expansion of slums. Rather than supporting healthy economic progress, this situation creates economic burden and social ills on the society.

In addition to these, it becomes environmentally disastrous. There fore, municipalities should be readied for the expansion of urban centers in line with their master plans. Furthermore, in accommodating investors with land and other infrastructures the role of municipalities is immense.

Considering these, they should perform their day to day activities in a speedy and professional manner. And to that end they must be equipped with sufficient budget and human resource. In addition to helping technology and knowledge transfer, the manufacturing sector, involves,imitating, copying, designing and adopting machinery at home. In this regard graduates from vocational and technical colleges could easily be absorbed by the created market.

As it is known Ethiopia's economy is an agriculture dominated mono type economy. Mostly the country export agricultural products to the outside market and this has made the nation disadvantageous, for agricultural products price is fluctuating and declining in the global market.

If we compare the price of one ton of coffee twenty years ago and to day the price of coffee has tumbled down by more than 60 percent. Contrary to this trend,the price of imported goods has more than doubled and this situation for poor countries,which suffer from scarcity of hard currency is not affordable. Thus this clearly indicates the vitality of diversification of export items.

In this regard, industrial products are more competitive than agricultural ones. Hence to realize economic diversification the expansion of labor intensive manufacturing is essential.

In fact Ethiopia has some mineral resources which are vital to augment the nation's hard currency but mining is capital intensive and as compared to manufacturing its capacity in creating job is insignificant. Recently, when Prime Minister Hilemariam Desalegn made an interview with Hiber Magazine published by the House of Federation,he revealed that there are about 20 million jobless citizens but the economy is creating only 1.6 million jobs annually.

This also shows the vitality of the expansion of manufacturing which has the capacity to absorb the congested labor. So far many industrial as well as agribusiness parks are expanding in the urban centers in places such as Addie Ababa,Adama,Hawassa ,Dire Dawa,Kombolcha.

In addition Mekele and Bahir Dar are selected for further expansion. Till now the government has allocated billions of USD and it has created enabling environment for foreign investors to involve in the construction of industrial parks. With the already established industrial parks, foreign investors from, India, China, Taiwan,Turkish and Gulf countries has installed their manufacturing plants and created jobs for tens of thousands thereby boosting the nation's foreign currency earning capacity.

Thus, to meet the GTP II goal and to transform the nation's economy and to bring structural change the ongoing industrial park expansion should be strengthened. Towards that end, all pertinent stakeholders should show their support.