14 January 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Central Statistic,Vital Events Sign MoU

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abebe Woldegiorgis

The two sides would exchange information regarding vital registration.

The Central Statistic Authority and the Vital Events Registration Agency agreed to work together in the areas of information exchange, preservation, update and qualification as well as secret protection.

Signing Memorandum of Understanding(MoU), the Central Statistic Authority Director General Birhanu Yigezu said Thursday that the main objective of the agreement between the two institutions is to function independently in-terms of vital statistics registration and conventional civil registration.

"At the same time, they will help each other in providing vital registration information to the pertinent institutions."

According to Birhanu, exchanging vital registration information is crucial to legal, administrative and statistics objectives.

He said the national statistical and vital registration system needs to meet the international standards, in doing so, the two institutions are expected to do a lot in this regard.

The Vital Events Registration Agency Director General Elsa Tesfaye for her part said vital event registration plays key role in providing social and economic services to fellow citizens in a speedy manner.

However, she said nation has to utilize the recorded information in crafting national policy and plan in a bid to measure the efficiency and effectiveness of the registration.

Ethiopia

U.S.$940 Million Expected From Coffee Exports

Ethiopia is working to become second coffee exporting country. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.