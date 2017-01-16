Ethiopia: Central Statistic,Vital Events Sign MoU

The two sides would exchange information regarding vital registration.

The Central Statistic Authority and the Vital Events Registration Agency agreed to work together in the areas of information exchange, preservation, update and qualification as well as secret protection.

Signing Memorandum of Understanding(MoU), the Central Statistic Authority Director General Birhanu Yigezu said Thursday that the main objective of the agreement between the two institutions is to function independently in-terms of vital statistics registration and conventional civil registration.

"At the same time, they will help each other in providing vital registration information to the pertinent institutions."

According to Birhanu, exchanging vital registration information is crucial to legal, administrative and statistics objectives.

He said the national statistical and vital registration system needs to meet the international standards, in doing so, the two institutions are expected to do a lot in this regard.

The Vital Events Registration Agency Director General Elsa Tesfaye for her part said vital event registration plays key role in providing social and economic services to fellow citizens in a speedy manner.

However, she said nation has to utilize the recorded information in crafting national policy and plan in a bid to measure the efficiency and effectiveness of the registration.