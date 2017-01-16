14 January 2017

Aswat Masriya (Cairo)

Egypt: Court Sentences 19 to Two Years for Illegally Protesting On Nov 11

Cairo — A Cairo Court sentenced on Saturday 19 to two years for protesting without permission on Nov 11.

A group calling itself "Movement of the Poor" called on social media for Egyptians to protest on Nov 11 against high prices and dire living conditions.

The protests however failed to materlise after authorities imposed a big security clampdown, dispersing small gatherings and arresting dozens of people.

The interior ministry said the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group was behind the calls for protest.

Since a protest law that imposes restrictions on protests was introduced in November 2013, many Egyptians, mostly youth, have been detained and convicted of violating the law and protesting without obtaining prior approval from the interior ministry.

