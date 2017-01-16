Tanzania: E-System to Facilitate Parent-School Communications

In a bid to reduce various challenges facing education sector in the country, the Econnect Company came up with an electronic system that would easily facilitate communication between parents and school's administrations.

The Econnect Executive Director, Mr Hashimu Magesa, told reporters in Dar es Salaam yesterday that the system is more focused on solving the challenges of access to accurate and timely statistics that involve a number of schools, students and teachers.

"The system will also help in solving the problem of stagnation of communications between the school's administration and parents or guardians, where the system will enable schools to report truant students to the relevant parents or guardians," he explained.

According to him, the system will help the government in development planning for education sector and helps various education stakeholders to easily know location of schools, theme, communication and short history of the schools they need.

Mr Magesa said recently that they are in the process of agreement with the Ilala Municipality to start using the system in schools that would be interested. The exercise of collecting data for 152 kindergarten and primary schools within the municipality has already completed and they are waiting to sign a contract with the municipality to officially start using the system.

He said the system is available free to schools that would require it while teachers would also be given free training to use the system. Parents will be required to contribute 300/- a month to get a text message via mobile phone to access or receive student reports.

Mr Magesa further said some of the challenges that led them to introduce such a system include the fact that some teachers were not doing their job properly in addition to truancy among pupils. Many of them tell their parents that they were going to school but end up in the streets and cheat their parents on school reports.

"According to the survey by the World Bank through the Service Delivery Indicators conducted on May 27 2016, 37 per cent of teachers in Tanzania were not found at schools in study hours, which means that students do not get educated to the level intended by the relevant ministry and its authorities," he quoted.