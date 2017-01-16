Somalia: Tarsan Hails Election for the Parliament Leadership

Former Mogadishu mayor Mohamud Ahmed Nur better known as (Tarsan) has welcomed the election of the new parliament's speaker and his two deputies in Mogadishu by lawmakers.

Mr Tarsan who is a presidential candidate vying for president praised federal MPs for electing right candidates for the parliament leadership, urging them to serve the nation effectively.

He has called on the new Somali parliament leadership to set a deadline for the election of the president and give the candidates access to be part of the decision-making process.

Lastly, Mohamud Ahmed Nur (Tarsan) urged the MPs the file a motion to demand 50% of the funds from presidential candidates registration to help people in the drought-hit regions.