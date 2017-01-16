13 January 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Tarsan Hails Election for the Parliament Leadership

Tagged:

Related Topics

Former Mogadishu mayor Mohamud Ahmed Nur better known as (Tarsan) has welcomed the election of the new parliament's speaker and his two deputies in Mogadishu by lawmakers.

Mr Tarsan who is a presidential candidate vying for president praised federal MPs for electing right candidates for the parliament leadership, urging them to serve the nation effectively.

He has called on the new Somali parliament leadership to set a deadline for the election of the president and give the candidates access to be part of the decision-making process.

Lastly, Mohamud Ahmed Nur (Tarsan) urged the MPs the file a motion to demand 50% of the funds from presidential candidates registration to help people in the drought-hit regions.

Somalia

MPs Demand Protection As They Gather in Mogadishu Ahead of Elections

Members of Parliament from the five regional states are demanding to be given protection as they gather in the capital… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.