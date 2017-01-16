Somalia: Southwest State President Accused of Corruption

The president of the semi-autonomous state of Southwest Sharif Hassan Sheikh Aden has been accused of corruption and embezzlement in the financial donations by Somali partners.

Dahir Mohamed Irro, former MP said president Sharif Hassan has corrupted about one million dollar that was donated by International community to implement developmental projects.

Continuing, Mr Irro has blamed Sharif Hassan for leadership incompetence, power abuse and fraud since he took office just two years ago.

He called on Southwest people and officials, including the regional assembly lawmakers to stand together against the poor leadership of president Sharif Hassan Sheikh Aden.