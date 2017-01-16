13 January 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: NLF Discuss On Current Situation Amid Elections

The leaders of the National Leadership Forum (NLF) have discussed on the current situation in Somalia as the horn of Africa nation is set to hold a presidential election later this month.

In a phone conversation, NLF leaders, including caretaker prime minister Omar Abdirashid, speaker-elect Mohamed Sheikh Osman Jawari and the regional presidents.

The dispute between Galmudug state parliament and president Abdikarim Guled was high on the agenda, with reports that the leaders have talked about the drought in the country.

The NLF has appealed for calm as they express concern over the developments Galmudug state, where some MPs unlawfully voted out the elected president Abdikarim Hussein Guled.

Finally, Somali leaders discussed ways to hold a peaceful, free and fair election for the next president. The security and fight against Al shabaab also dominated in the talks.

