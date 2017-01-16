Kenya/Sudan: Gor Mahia Face Sudan's Al-Hilal in a Pre-Season Warm Up

Deposed Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions Gor Mahia face off with Sudan's champions Al-Hilal FC in a pre-season warm up match at the 35,000 seater Al-Hilal Stadium, Omdurman in Sudan on Tuesday.

The Omdurman based Blue Wave will be competing in the Caf-Champions League and will be using the match to gauge their preparedness ahead of the continental championship that begins next month.

On the other hand, Gor Mahia who had an a disappointing campaign last season failing to win a single trophy will use the match as a dress rehearsal ahead of the Dstv Super Cup clash with SportPesa Premier league champions Tusker on January 29.

First choice custodian Boniface Oluoch and skipper Musa Mohammed lead the 17-man squad that also has former Ushuru shot stopper Shaban Odhoji.

Right back Karim Nizigiyimana, Harun Shakava, Mike Simiyu, Wellington Ochieng, Joash Onyango, Collins 'Gattuso' Okoth, Ernest Wendo, Philemon Otieno, Amos Nondi, Francis Kahata, Timothy Otieno , Jeconia Uyoga, and Rwandan pair Jacques Jacques Tuyisenge and Meddie Kagere, are also in the squad.

From Sudan, the team will intensify their training in Nairobi before travelling to Uganda on February 2 for another build-up match against Ugandan league side Onduparaka on February 4.

"Our aim is to reclaim the league title and win every trophy that is on offer, beginning with the Super Cup. Last season we failed to lift a single trophy because of complacency and we are keen not to repeat the same mistakes," club deputy secretary general Roald Ngala said on Sunday adding that K'Ogalo have closed their transfer activities.

Ex- Ushuru goalkeeper Odhoji, defender Mike Simiyu from Muhoroni Youth, Joash Onyango (Western Stima), Philemon Oteino (Ushuru) and young striker Jeconia Uyoga (TUK University), are the new arrivals at the club.

Timothy Otieno who spent last season at Posta Rangers on loan has also re-joined the side.

FULL SQUAD TO SUDAN

Goalkeepers

Boniface Oluoch and Shaban Odhoji.

Defenders

Karim Nizigiyimana, Harun Shakava, Musa Mohamed, Mike Simiyu, Wellington Ochieng and Joash Onyango.

Midfielders

Collins Okoth, Ernest Wendo, Philemon Otieno, Amos Nondi and Francis Kahata.

Forwards

Jacques Tuyisenge, Meddie Kagere, Timothy Otieno and Jeconia Uyoga.