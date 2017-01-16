16 January 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Jamiiforum Founder's Case Pushed Back

By Alfred Zacharia

Dar es Salaam — The case of a social media outlet founder, JamiiForum Free MaxenceMelo has been adjourned to February,16 over continued investigation.

The case was once suspended on 28 December last year and was scheduled for hearing today at Kisutu resident magistrate's court.

Mr Melo, was charged in December last year at Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court with three counts in three cases presided over by three magistrates.

In the first case, Mr Melo was accused of managing a website which is not registered in Tanzania.

