Ethiopia: Workshop Underlines Improving Geospatial Information

Ethiopia needs adequate capacity in generating , managing and disseminating special data.

Densification project workshop aimed at improving the provision of geospatial through a global navigational satellite system was held Thursday.

Ethiopian Mapping Agency Director General Sultan Mohammed said on the occasion that up-to-date and adequate geospatial data is crucial to infrastructural development, sound policy formulation and decision making as well as progress monitoring .

As to him, Ethiopia needs adequate capacity in generating, managing and disseminating special data to all users.

He said due to the ever growing demand for geospatial information in Ethiopia, four stations have been set up with the support of USAID.

" The stations are serving us as a stepping stone for modernizing our services. They as well are helping to deliver online positioning , user service and real time kinematic survey ," he added.

Sultan said the support of USAID not only made the four reference stations functional but also enabled the mapping agency to operate the stations using in-house resources based on the training offered to its staff.

Emphasizing that land is the most important resource."Reliable, accurate and up to date geospatial information is critical for efficient administration of this vital resource, "he said.

USAID Representative John Egadar for his part said the established geospatial infrastructure and provided training to mapping agency staff would improve land surveying efficiency .

Moreover, the support would significantly contribute to active the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resource's plan of surveying close to 30 million rural places in GTP -II, he noted.