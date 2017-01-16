President Uhuru Kenyatta and Governors bear full responsibility of deaths due to ongoing strike by doctors, two Opposition senators have said.

Mombasa Governor Hassan Omar Hassan and his Makueni counterpart Mutulua Kilonzo Jr, both of Kalonzo Musyoka led Wiper Democratic Movement, faulted the President and governors in the manner they have handled the strike.

Speaking in Nairobi on Sunday, the two said that they were exploring ways of ending the strike including invoking the Senate to intervene with a meeting being set for Thursday to start the process.

"It is shameful for a country to take this long to resolve a crisis in the health sector," said Mr Omar.

The duo said that they support demand by the doctors to have their CBA implemented. Mr Kilonzo Jr said he was ready to offer pro bono legal services to the doctors.

"Parties have acted in bad faith, they have demonized doctors and they are threatening to jail them. Doctors are simply saying that they should be paid, not immediately. The CBA should be registered in court as an exhibition of good faith," said Mr Kilonzo Jr.⁠⁠⁠⁠