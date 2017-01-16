Ethiopia: Authority Signs Road Construction Accord

Ethiopia is committed to expand access to modern road.

The Ethiopian Roads Authority (ERA) signed road construction agreement worth 6.4 billion Birr with domestic and foreign contractors Thursday.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Ethiopian Roads Authority Director General Araya Girmay said the agreement was made to construct Babile-fiq I,. II,III, Asosa-Daleti-Barudu, Eteya-Robe-Seru, Afedera-Erebti and Eritale-Ahmedela I,II roads with concrete asphalt.

"Upon completion, these roads will have significant contributions to tourism development and mineral extraction while strengthening the people-to-people relations," he added.

According to Araya, the projects would create 5,000 jobs. They as well are in need of over one million quintal cement.

The 372 kms projects would be completed in a three- year time, Araya said, adding: " A bid process is underway to select experienced consultant enterprises that are responsible for consulting and supervising the projects.

At the event, the Director General urged the contractors to undertake the projects as per scheduled and pass down a strong working culture to posterity.

FAL General Contractor, Yotek Constraction, Eney Construction, China Wuyi PLC, China Railway Engineering group and Ethiopian Defense Construction Enterprise signed the agreements.