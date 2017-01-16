16 January 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Governor Ayade Expresses Gratitude to Military

Tagged:

Related Topics

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State yesterday expressed gratitude to the country's fallen heroes who died in active service for the country.

He stated that their sacrifice for the country is a remarkable commitment that would never be forgotten.

Ayade insisted that the legacy of their death has remained a great strength for the country.

According to him, the nation could not thank them enough for "giving their all to keep the rest of us alive and to keep Nigeria one united country.

"For this, their commitment and strong faith in Nigeria will never be betrayed as all Nigerians are very grateful for their sacrifice to their beloved fatherland."

Ayade, who spoke through his deputy, Professor Ivara Esu, at the wreath laying ceremony to round off the armed forces remembrance week at the Millennium Park in Calabar, urged the Federal Government to continue to support the legion, widows and children of the fallen heroes to ensure they and their families are adequately taken care of.

His words: "These great Nigerians have paid so much price for the unity and peace of our great nation. We must not fail their great commitment to our beloved country.

"It is our duty to honour their great sacrifice by providing a shoulder for their loved ones they left behind. These men and women who died to keep our country safe are indeed great heroes we must continue to honour and appreciate for their faithfulness to a noble cause."

Nigeria

Many Feared Dead As Bomb Explosion Rocks University of Maiduguri

Many people are feared dead after twin bomb explosions rocked the University of Maiduguri in the early hours of Monday. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.